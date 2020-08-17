x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Sports

SEC releases revamped 2020 football schedule

Florida, Georgia both set to open on the road. Georgia-Florida is now set for November 7 in Jacksonville

Ladies and gentlemen: we have a schedule.

Again.

On the heels of its move to a conference-only schedule, the Southeastern Conference unveiled its 2020 calendar Monday night on the SEC Network. Earlier in the day, Week One destinations were unveiled, including Florida's trip to Ole Miss and Georgia's trip to Arkansas. It will be Florida's first trip to Oxford in 13 years, and it will be Georgia's first trip to Fayetteville in 11 years. 

The season is now set to begin September 26. The SEC Championship will be played either December 12 or December 19. 

Here is a look at both team's schedules:

Florida

Sept 26 - at Ole Miss

Oct 3 - vs. South Carolina

Oct 10 - at Texas A&M

Oct 17 - vs. LSU

Oct 24 - vs. Missouri

Oct 31 - BYE WEEK

Nov 7 - Georgia/Florida in Jacksonville

Nov 14 - vs. Arkansas

Nov 21 - at Vanderbilt

Nov 28 - vs. Kentucky

Dec 5 - at Tennessee

Georgia

Sept 26 - at Arkansas

Oct 3 - vs. Auburn

Oct 10 - vs. Tennessee

Oct 17 - at Alabama

Oct 24 - at Kentucky

Oct 31 - BYE WEEK

Nov 7 - Georgia/Florida in Jacksonville

Nov 14 - at Missouri

Nov 21 - vs. Mississippi State

Nov 28 - at South Carolina

Dec 5 - vs. Vanderbilt