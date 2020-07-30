SEC goes to conference-only schedule, starting Sept. 26

The SEC's university presidents agreed upon a 10-game schedule that eliminated all nonconference opponents and is scheduled to begin Sept. 26.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Southeastern Conference, including the Florida Gators, will only play league games in 2020, a decision that pushes major college football closer to a siloed regular season in which none of the power conferences cross paths.

The SEC's university presidents agreed upon a 10-game schedule that eliminated all non-conference opponents and is scheduled to begin Sept. 26.

The SEC championship game, originally scheduled for Dec. 5, will be pushed back to Dec. 19.

The Big Ten and Pac-12 will also play only conference games.

The ACC announced plans for an 11-game schedule with one non-conference game.

The 2020 season will be the first time #FSU and the #Gators have not played since 1958, when the Florida-Florida State series officially began. — Grace Remington (@GraceRemiWTSP) July 30, 2020

What other people are reading right now: