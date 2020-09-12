Ohio State's Seth Towns kneels during national anthem to protest death of Casey Goodson Jr.

Towns said that he grew up with Goodson and called him "one of the most kind-hearted people" he's known.

Ohio State basketball player and Columbus native Seth Towns kneeled down to one knee during the national anthem Tuesday night to protest the shooting death of Casey Goodson Jr.

Goodson was shot by Franklin County deputy Jason Meade in north Columbus on Dec. 4. He later was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

A coroner's report listed Goodson's preliminary cause of death as multiple gunshot wounds to the torso.

The day after the shooting, Towns tweeted that he grew up with Goodson and called him "one of the most kind-hearted people" he's known.

During the national anthem before the Buckeyes game against Notre Dame, Towns dropped down to one knee.

After the game, Towns tweeted an image of himself with the text "Justice for Casey Goodson."

Justice for Casey Goodson pic.twitter.com/EpTl1vlou9 — Seth 💤 (@seth_towns17) December 9, 2020

Towns, who is a graduate transfer from Harvard, has not played yet this season as he recovers from a knee injury.

This past summer, Towns was detained by police while he was taking part in a protest in downtown Columbus following the death of George Floyd.

After the incident, Towns released a statement saying, “In a span of just 24 hours, I walked across a Harvard virtual graduation stage into the back of police van alongside other peaceful protestors—both of which I am equally proud of.”