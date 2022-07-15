Shane McClanahan prepared for first All-Star Game, makes history for USF baseball program

Shane McClanahan put together a historic first half of the season. If he keeps this up, he will win the Cy Young at the end of the year.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — There should be no debate on Shane McClanahan starting at the All-Star Game in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

“I have not witnessed a pitcher have a stronger first half," Rays manager Kevin Cash said.

The stats are staggering, especially when compared to his rookie season just one year ago. In almost the same amount of innings, he has cut his ERA in half and nearly matched his strikeout total in seven fewer games.

“I would hate facing him," Seminole High School product and Rays outfielder Brett Phillips said. "He’s great. He’s quickly becoming, I think, a leader in his own way.”

It has been a historic start, especially on the other side of the bridge at USF, his alma mater.

“To hear that I was the first was pretty surprising to me," McClanahan, who pitched in 2017 and 2018 for the program, said.

“I mean, we’ve had a lot of big leaguers, but nobody that got that pinnacle call to the All-Star Game,” USF manager Billy Mohl said.

A total of 20 Bulls have made it to the show, with McClanahan finally paving a path to the Midsummer Classic.

“It’s amazing. Now he’s getting to go to an All-Star Game with the guys he idolized, grew up watching and hoping to be. Now he’s here," Mohl, who recruited McClanahan, said.

Going to L.A. is only fitting since he loved watching another stellar lefty go to work during his childhood.

“I got a couple of jerseys in my locker I’m going to bring and a guy I grew up watching – Clayton Kershaw. I’m excited to pick his brain if I get the opportunity,” McClanahan said.

The very FIRST to do it!@Sugar_ShaneM becomes the first #ProBull to make the All-Star game in USF history!



How ‘bout that🤘#HornsUp🤘 | @RaysBaseball pic.twitter.com/XRVIvT0Flx — USF Baseball (@USFBaseball) July 10, 2022

McClanahan’s success derives from tougher days – especially with the start of his collegiate career in 2016.

“A couple of weeks into his freshman year he ended up getting Tommy John surgery," Mohl said. "So he missed out on a whole year and then I’ll never forget the first bullpen back it was 95-96 (miles per hour) with ease and we were like, ‘we got something special right here.’"

Adversity hit again during his rookie campaign in the big leagues.

“I’ll be the first to tell you I don’t think I was ready maturity-wise," McClanahan said. "I felt a little overwhelmed. Wasn’t very consistent. I’ve definitely been working on myself a lot. Mentally [and] physically.”

And now look at him.

What is even happening right now? Shane McClanahan has allowed 21 earned runs in 18 starts. And struck out 147 batters.



It's completely insane.



The only other guys to do this in MLB history?

Luis Tiant in 1968 and Pedro Martínez in 2000.

That's it. https://t.co/R8ZD6jPV4p — Codify (@CodifyBaseball) July 14, 2022

He is on a Cy Young trajectory heading to Los Angeles, a fitting destination for a rising star in this league.