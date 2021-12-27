Shaq Barrett suffers minor MCL sprain, Breshad Perriman activated from Reserve/COVID-19 list

The outside linebacker is expected to be out for the remainder of the regular season.

TAMPA, Fla — In Sunday's win against the Carolina Panthers, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers sidelined another key player on the team's defense.

Outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett left the game during the first half with a knee injury and did not return to the field.

Head Coach Bruce Arians said he suffered a minor MCL injury.

"Yeah, he's got a sprained MCL/ACL," Arians said in Monday's press conference. "It's not severe but he's probably out for the rest of the regular season. Hopefully, we'll have him back for the playoffs."

Before leaving Sunday's game, Barrett reached a milestone not many can put in the record books. Sunday marked the outside linebacker's second season with 10-plus sacks. He joined three other former Bucs players with multiple double-digit sack seasons. Previous Bucs include Simeon Rice (5), Lee Roy Selmon (4) and Warren Sapp (3).

With @ShaquilBarrett's 10th sack on the season, he becomes one of four players in team history with multiple double-digit sack seasons 🦈 pic.twitter.com/ffH2FuTsd3 — xz - Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) December 26, 2021

The Bucs have suffered through many injuries this season.

Wide receiver Chris Godwin and defensive lineman Pat O'Connor suffered knee injuries in Week 15 and are expected to miss the remainder of the regular season. In addition, linebacker Lavonte David and running back Leonard Fournette are also out for the rest of the season.

David is recovering from a foot injury, while Fournette is nursing an ongoing hamstring issue.

Arians is hoping to get some of his players who suffered injuries and were placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list back for games left in the season.

In an announcement on Monday, wide receiver Breshad Perriman was activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list. He missed the last two games against the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers due to COVID protocol.

Wide receiver Mike Evans was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday. Evans has been out with a hamstring injury since leaving the Saints game a little over a week ago.