St. Pete native Shaquem Griffin released by Seattle Seahawks

The former UCF starter and St. Petersburg native has been with the NFL team for two seasons.

SEATTLE — Linebacker Shaquem Griffin, whose powerful story captured the hearts of many, has been released by the Seattle Seahawks.

Griffin is one of the feel-good stories in the NFL in recent seasons and became an inspiration for many. He was drafted by Seattle in 2018, joining his twin brother Shaquill, and made the roster the past two seasons despite having lost his left hand as a child due to a congenital condition. Griffin became the first player with one hand to be drafted in the NFL's modern era when he was chosen by Seattle as a fifth-round pick in 2018, ESPN reports.

The Atlantic's Michael-Shawn Dugar first broke the news of the NFL team's decision.

Griffin played for the University of Central Florida and was a starter for three years and earned American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of Year while playing there, NFL.com reports.

CBS Sports says during his two seasons with the Seahawks, he recorded 16 tackles and didn't miss a single game.

If no other team picks up Griffin and he clears waivers, he is a candidate for Seattle's practice squad, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

In 2018, Gillette partnered with the NFL to create a commercial that documented Griffin's inspiring journey that led to his draft pick that year. Griffin is from St. Petersburg, Florida.