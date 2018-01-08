TAMPA, Fla. – Raymond James Stadium is now a smoke and tobacco-free venue, the Tampa Sports Authority announced Wednesday.

The announcement comes after Tuesday's vote by the Tampa Sports Authority Board of Directors to remove designated smoking areas located inside the stadium.

The new policy takes effect immediately for all stadium events, including Tampa Bay Buccaneers games, University of South Florida games, the Outback Bowl, the Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl, Monster Jam events and concerts.

"Our commitment has always been to provide the most enjoyable fan experience and we feel that making Raymond James Stadium a smoke and tobacco-free venue is a necessary part of that commitment," said TSA President Eric Hart in a news release. "The need for this healthier environment was evident from fan feedback, national trends and feedback from our tenants such as the Buccaneers and USF."

Anyone wishing to smoke or use tobacco products may still do so before entering the gates of the stadium, but will not be allowed to exit and re-enter. The policy prohibits cigarettes, cigars, chewing tobacco, e-cigarettes and vapor pipes.

"We welcome this decision to move Raymond James Stadium in line with the growing number of NFL teams that play in smoke and tobacco-free stadiums," Buccaneers Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford said in a release.

USF vice president of athletics Michael Kelly echoed Hart and Ford's sentiment on the ban.

"I believe our fans will embrace the decision for Raymond James Stadium to move to a smoke and tobacco-free environment," Kelly said.

Taylor Swift's "Reputation" stadium tour on Aug. 14 is the first impacted by the ban.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP