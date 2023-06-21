2024 Copa América in US to start on June 20, final to be played July 14

Ten South American teams plus six from North and Central America and the Caribbean will take part in the 2024 Copa América.

Next year's Copa América in the United States will kick off on June 20 and the final will be played on July 17.

South American soccer body CONMEBOL confirmed the dates on Tuesday and said tournament organizers have yet to pick the host cities.

Ten South American teams plus six from North and Central America and the Caribbean will take part in the 2024 Copa América. The four semifinalists in the 2023-24 CONCACAF Nations League will qualify along with two winners from play-in games among the four quarterfinal losers.

Argentina is the defending champion.

The previous Copa América held in the U.S. from June 3-26 in 2016 also included 16 teams. Games were played at Chicago; East Rutherford, New Jersey; Foxborough, Massachusetts; Glendale, Arizona; Houston; Orlando, Florida; Pasadena, California; Philadelphia; Santa Clara, California; and Seattle. The final was at East Rutherford.