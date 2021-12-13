Alex Morgan leaving Orlando Pride, heading home to California in trade with San Diego Wave

The 32-year-old forward was born in San Dimas.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Alex Morgan will return to her home state in a trade deal, joining the San Diego Wave of the National Women’s Soccer League for the team's first season.

In a statement from the Orlando Pride, which was tweeted by The Athletic's Meg Linehan, the soccer team said it had worked with Morgan to secure a trade that benefited both the club and her own goals.

"The Pride are extremely appreciative of the professionalism and commitment that Alex has shown to the Club over the last six seasons, and respect her desire to play closer to family at this point in her career," the Pride wrote in the statement Linehan obtained.

Because the NWSL's trade window is presently closed, the Pride indicated it would hold off on a more formal announcement until the transaction was official, in accordance with league policies and its own guidelines.

The move to Southern California will reunite the 32-year-old with Wave President Jill Ellis, who coached Morgan to a pair of back-to-back World Cup titles.

Morgan has been with the NWSL since its inception, playing for the Portland Thorns and the Pride before joining San Diego.

She also played professionally in Europe. The Wave begin play in the NWSL next season along with another new team, Angel City in Los Angeles.

From 2018 to 2020, Morgan was a co-captain of the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team. She's a three-time Olympian and two-time medalist, earning a gold and a bronze medal.