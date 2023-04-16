Celebrity soccer match featuring Brazilian legends coming to Orlando

The sporting event is scheduled for Friday, June 30 at Exploria Stadium.

Example video title will go here for this video

ORLANDO, Fla. — Calling all soccer fans!

Ever wanted to see Brazilian soccer icons Ronaldinho and Roberto Carlos play a game live and in person? Well here's your chance.

On Friday, June 23, the two soccer legends will compete in a celebrity soccer match called "The Beautiful Game" at Exploria Stadium in Orlando, event officials announced last week.

The game will also include a star-studded lineup of players from across the world to celebrate the passion, connection and diversity of the global love for the sport.

“We’re excited to host this fantastic game and give our fans a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see this collection of legends play, all on one field, at Exploria Stadium,” Orlando City President of Business Operations Jarrod Dillon said in a statement. “We’ve been able to host so many fantastic events at Exploria Stadium and really solidify ourselves as Florida’s home for the world’s game.

"We look forward to once again showcasing our fantastic venue and The City Beautiful to the world.”

Tickets for "The Beautiful Game" can be purchased through Ticketmaster and more information about other players participating in the match will be announced at a later date, event officials say. Fans will also be treated to pre-game and halftime entertainment.

𝗠𝗔𝗝𝗢𝗥 𝗘𝗩𝗘𝗡𝗧 𝗔𝗡𝗡𝗢𝗨𝗡𝗖𝗘𝗠𝗘𝗡𝗧 🚨



The Beautiful Game, featuring a star-studded lineup of icons and legends from around the global game, is coming to Exploria Stadium on Friday, June 23rd! ⚽️



Full details » https://t.co/usjIRUBUSp pic.twitter.com/N1PQlnM84D — Exploria Stadium (@ExploriaStadium) April 10, 2023

Two-time FIFA World Player of the Year and Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldinho, who's known for his joga bonito style with his astonishing footwork and unbelievable ball control, is regarded as one of the greatest soccer players of all time. He has played for some of the most elite teams across the world such as FC Barcelona, AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain, and he said playing with many other legends once again is a surreal experience.

“I had the opportunity to play in many parts of the World, but being able to reunite my friends and our families in Central Florida for a soccer fest in Orlando, with many legends, is a dream coming true," Ronaldinho said in a statement. "This place is magical and I am sure the soccer fans in Orlando will showcase how passionate they are for the beautiful game."

For Roberto Carlos, a 2002 FIFA World Cup winner and former Real Madrid star who is known for his powerful left foot and tireless and continuous runs on the left side of the field, he hopes the upcoming celebrity soccer match will be an unforgettable moment for all fans.

"Following the amazing success in South Florida last year, it is great to take this experience to Orlando," Roberto Carlos said in a statement. "We are looking forward to meeting the fans and to making a lifetime memory for everyone."

Roberto Carlos has also played for Inter Milan, Fenerbahce and Corinthians.

Kickoff for "The Beautiful Game" is scheduled at 7:30 p.m. To learn more about the sporting event, click here.