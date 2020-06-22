6 Orlando Pride players test positive for coronavirus

The professional women's soccer team has withdrawn from the NWSL Challenge Cup.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Six players and four staff members with the Orlando Pride have tested positive for COVID-19.

The National Women's Soccer League said due to the number of positive tests and the timeline that would be needed before returning to training and competition, the team has withdrawn from the upcoming NWSL Challenge Cup.

Per protocol, the league says a second round of tests will be conducted to confirm the first set of results.

“The health and safety of our players and staff is our number one priority and our thoughts are with those players and staff fighting this infection, as well as the entire club in Orlando that have been impacted as a result,” NWSL Commissioner Lisa Baird wrote in a statement published on the league's website. “We’re all obviously disappointed, but in the current environment, this is a situation that we have prepared for and we will now adjust our plans and schedules to reflect the circumstances.”

An updated tournament schedule will be released soon. It will reflect an eight-team tournament, the NWSL said.

Testing continues with each club, and the NWSL says no other positive results have been reported.

What other people are reading right now: