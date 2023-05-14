Soccer giants Real Madrid, Juventus set for Orlando clash in August

The preseason friendly game will be played at Camping World Stadium.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Get ready, soccer fans!

European soccer powerhouses Real Madrid and Juventus will face off on Aug. 2 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

The preseason friendly will serve as one of the several matches for European teams competing in the Soccer Champions Tour hosted by the Florida Cup.

Pre-sale tickets between the two soccer club titans will be available Tuesday, May 16 while tickets for the general public will open on Friday, May 19. To access the pre-sale window, fans must sign up at the Soccer Champions Tour or Florida Cup websites.

Although it will be the first time Real Madrid and Juventus clash at Camping World Stadium, this will be the 25th time the two sides play against each other with Real Madrid leading the all-time series 12-10-2.

“It will be such a pleasure to welcome Real Madrid and Juventus, two of the world’s most historic and successful soccer clubs, to Orange County this summer,” Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings said in a statement. “What an honor to host an event of this caliber in our community, and I have no doubt that residents, visiting supporters and fans tuning in around the globe are in for a special match.”

Both sides will use this game as a way to prepare for the 2023-24 season, but fans can still expect star players such as Real Madrid's Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior or Juventus' Angel Di Maria and Federico Chiesa.

The Soccer Champions Tour announced Friday was created by a newly formed company of the Sixth Street investment firm and will be staged in a partnership with AEG and Legends.

Other teams competing in the U.S.-based preseason competition include FC Barcelona, AC Milan, Arsenal, and Manchester United.

The full schedule for all games can be seen below:

Barcelona-Juventus at Santa Clara, California, on July 22

Real Madrid-Milan at Pasadena, California on July 23

Arsenal-Barcelona at Inglewood, California on July 26

Real Madrid-Manchester United at Houston on July 26

Juventus-AC Milan at Carson, California on July 27

AC Milan-Barcelona at Las Vegas on Aug. 1

Juventus-Real Madrid at Orlando, Florida on Aug. 2

England’s Premier League and Spain’s La Liga open Aug. 12 and Italy’s Serie A starts a week later.