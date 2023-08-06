x
Soccer

Want a ticket voucher for a Rowdies game next season? Help the team out with its back-to-school supply drive

​The team will partner up with the Hillsborough and Pinellas Education Foundation to collect school supplies for kids across the Tampa Bay region.
Credit: Tampa Bay Rowdies

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rowdies are helping students across the local area make sure they're prepared for everything they need for the upcoming school year. 

The Rowdies will partner up with the Hillsborough and Pinellas Education Foundations to collect school supplies for kids across the region, the team said on its website.

However, the team can't do it alone, and they're calling on the fans to help out. 

All Rowdies fans are encouraged to bring school supplies for donation to the team's "Fireworks Night" home match against Monterey Bay FC on Saturday, Aug. 12. 

And here's a bigger bonus besides helping out students across the Tampa Bay area – fans who donate four or more items will receive one ticket voucher for the 2024 season. 

All school supplies donations will be collected in front of Al Lang Stadium before the match begins, which is scheduled at 7:30 p.m.

Here are some of the requested school supply donations being asked for the school supply drive:

  • Backpacks
  • Binders (1″ & 2″)
  • Colored Pencils
  • Crayons (24 ct)
  • Erasers
  • Glue
  • Highlighters
  • Markers
  • Paper (Copy & Graph)
  • Pencils
  • Pocket Folders
  • Rulers
  • Scissors
  • Spiral Notebook

To learn more about the school supply drive or view the full list of requested donations, click here. 

