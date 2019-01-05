ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rowdies are offering free attendance for fans later this month during a home match.
The team’s Open Cup match against either the Lakeland Tropics or the Villages Soccer Club is free for fans to attend. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on May 14 at Al Lang Stadium.
Fans will not need tickets or reservations but should enter the stadium starting at 6 p.m. at the midfield gate on 1st Street southeast. All other gates will be closed.
Seating is based on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Al Lang Stadium has a capacity of 7,227 fans.
