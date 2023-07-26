Rowdies to host Pride Night celebration game this weekend

There will be activities going on before, during and after the game to ensure all fans celebrate Pride throughout the night.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Looking to celebrate Pride and also enjoy a game of soccer this weekend?

The Tampa Bay Rowdies will have its annual Pride Night celebration on Saturday, July 29 at Al Lang Stadium in downtown St. Petersburg.

Pride-themed tickets are $26.97 and also come with a free pair of Rowdies Pride socks, while supplies last. Fans must have pride-specific tickets to get the socks, the team said on its website.

There will also be other activities going on before, during and after the game to ensure all fans celebrate Pride throughout the night.

The Rowdies will have pregame Pride activities, while limited edition pregame warmup gear will also be auctioned off for charity.

At halftime, Tampa Bay will recognize several local Pride-related nonprofits.

The team announced on Wednesday via social media that The Gay Men's Chorus of Tampa Bay will also perform on Saturday's game.

"We look forward to every year of coming to the Rowdies to sing the national anthem," Rodney Hollinshed, vice president of The Gay Men's Chorus of Tampa Bay, said. "It's a good thing to give back to the community and let the community know that we're here."

The game is scheduled at 7:30 p.m. as the Rowdies take on FC Tulsa. For more ticket and event information, click here.

Tampa Bay is currently in third place in the USL Eastern Conference with a 10-5-5 record.

Longtime head coach Neill Collins departed the team departing the team to join English League One side Barnsley FC earlier this month, and the Rowdies have not won a game since he left.