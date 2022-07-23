New Tampa indoor soccer team to announce head coach

The Tampa Bay Strikers will begin playing in December.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Strikers will announce its head coach on Monday at Yuengling Center, the National Indoor Soccer League said in a news release.

The Tampa-based indoor professional soccer team revealed their team name on July 11 and is the latest expansions side in the NISL.

The Strikers will play at the Yuengling Center on the University of South Florida's main campus.

Tampa Bay will play 20 games in the regular season, 10 at home and 10 away.

Each city in the league, including the Tampa, will have both a men's and women's soccer team. Gamedays for both sides will be played as doubleheaders.

Season tickets will be available for $120.