x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Soccer

Tampa Bay Rowdies report 3 positive COVID-19 tests, head coach will miss Sunday's USL Championship Final

All other players and staff have since been tested. No additional people tested positive.
Credit: 10 Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Rowdies Head Coach Neill Collins and two more members of the soccer franchise have tested positive for the coronavirus, the team and soccer league have confirmed.

As a result, all three individuals will miss the upcoming USL Championship Final against Phoenix Rising FC at 8:30 p.m. ET Sunday.

The USL Championship said the three were "immediately isolated at home and are recovering in good spirits under the care of team physicians and infectious disease experts."

Upon getting the news, two Tampa Bay sports organizations actually teamed up with the Tampa Bay Rays by offering up their medical facilities for Rowdies players, staff and executive personnel to undergo rapid testing. No additional people tested positive.

RELATED: Tampa Bay Rowdies move on to USL Championship Final

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter