Tampa Bay Rowdies report 3 positive COVID-19 tests, head coach will miss Sunday's USL Championship Final

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Rowdies Head Coach Neill Collins and two more members of the soccer franchise have tested positive for the coronavirus, the team and soccer league have confirmed.
As a result, all three individuals will miss the upcoming USL Championship Final against Phoenix Rising FC at 8:30 p.m. ET Sunday.
The USL Championship said the three were "immediately isolated at home and are recovering in good spirits under the care of team physicians and infectious disease experts."
Upon getting the news, two Tampa Bay sports organizations actually teamed up with the Tampa Bay Rays by offering up their medical facilities for Rowdies players, staff and executive personnel to undergo rapid testing. No additional people tested positive.
