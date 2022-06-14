Rowdies defender receives first call-up to Jamaica's national team

Tampa Bay defender Jordan Scarlett will be part of the Jamaican squad facing Mexico on Tuesday.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tampa Bay Rowdies defender Jordan Scarlett received a call-up to join the Jamaican national team as they prepare for their upcoming CONCACAF Nations League game, the team announced on Monday in a news release.

This call-up marks the first time Scarlett has been selected to represent his country and play on an international level.

The Jamaican team, who are in first place in their group, will take on Mexico at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 14 in Kingston, Jamaica.

The Nations League competition also operates as a qualifier for next year's edition of the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Scarlett is now in his third season with the Rowdies and has established himself as one of the best defenders in the United Soccer League. He helped the club win back-to-back Eastern Conference titles in 2020 and 2021 and earn the best regular-season record last year.

The 26-year-old center back was part of the Rowdies' defensive unit that displayed a record-breaking 891-minute shutout in 2021.

Tampa Bay is currently in third place in the Eastern Conference of the USL.

The team's next game will be against Charleston Battery at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 18 at Al Lang Stadium in Downtown St. Petersburg.