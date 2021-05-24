Tampa Bay Rowdies expanding to full stadium capacity starting June 11

Al Lang Stadium will remain cash-free.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rowdies are transitioning to full capacity games again at Al Lang Stadium, though the soccer team says a limited number of socially distant seating pods will remain available for those who prefer that experience.

When the limited pod seating is considered, the maximum capacity is expected to be around 6,300 fans.

The transition to increased capacity begins with the June 11 match against Loudoun United FC. The match will be followed by fireworks.

The Rowdies say face masks are now optional for people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Fans ages 2 and up who are not vaccinated are still asked to wear face coverings.

Single-game tickets will go on sale to the general public at noon Wednesday. Season ticket holders and RowdieCoin holders will have presale access beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The Al Lang Stadium Box Office will be opening at 2 p.m. on gamedays beginning June 11. The stadium remains cash-free.

The Rowdies are 4-0 and will travel to play the New York Red Bulls II and the Charlotte Independence before coming back to St. Pete next month.