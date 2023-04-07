Rowdies to host MLS club Houston Dynamo in US Open Cup

Tampa Bay secured their spot in the next round after taking down USL League 2 side Nona FC 2-0 on April 4.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — For the first time in a decade, the Tampa Bay Rowdies will host a Major League Soccer club in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup!

The Rowdies will come up against Houston Dynamo FC in the Third Round of the competition with kickoff slated at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, at Al Lang Stadium, the team announced Friday.

Tickets for the big game are now on sale and prices range from $15 to $76. Rowdies season ticket holders had the opportunity to reserve their seats in a presale event but if they missed out, plenty of tickets are still up for grabs.

It will be the first time Tampa Bay hosts an MLS team in the single-elimination tournament since 2013 when the Rowdies knocked out four-time Open Cup champions Seattle Sounders. Club legend and former forward Georgi Hristov scored the only goal of the game to earn his team a 1-0 win.

The 2020 and 2021 Eastern Conference champions have gotten off to a rocky start in this year's USL Championship. The Rowdies have only recorded one win in their six games so far this season and currently sit in seventh place in their conference.

Similar to the Rowdies, the Dynamo have had an up-and-down start to their 2023 MLS campaign with three wins and three losses. Houston is in seventh place in the Western Conference and has not made the playoffs since 2017.

However, Houston lifted the U.S. Open Cup in 2018 and also claimed two MLS Cup titles in 2006 and 2007.

If Tampa Bay defeats Houston, they will progress to the Round of 32 where eight more MLS teams will enter the tournament. The U.S. Open Cup champions will qualify for the 2024 CONCACAF Champions League and have their club name engraved on the Dewar Challenge Trophy.