USL: Rowdies midfielder suspended 12 games amid allegations of racially abusing another player

Tampa Bay plans to appeal the suspension, claiming that there is no evidence of Lawrence Wyke doing such thing.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tampa Bay Rowdies midfielder Laurence Wyke has been suspended for 12 games following allegations of racially abusing another player, the United Soccer League announced Monday.

The league said they found that Wyke violated its "zero-tolerance policy related to any form of harassment or discrimination on or off the field," during the Rowdies' match against Monterey Bay F.C. on Oct. 2.

USL said the English midfielder was also issued an undisclosed fine.

Tampa Bay released a statement and said the club will be appealing the suspension, claiming that there is no evidence of Wyke doing any such thing.

"The USL has rushed to a conclusion and issued a statement without providing us the full report," Tampa Bay said. "This decision to suspend Laurence Wyke for an unprecedented 12 games, double the amount of any previous suspension of this kind, is unbecoming of the league and sets a dangerous standard for all players."

The Rowdies also said the others players and staff on the team that witnessed the event confirmed there were no signs of racial abuse coming from the 26-year-old, although it was a heated match between the two clubs. If Tampa Bay found Wyke guilty of his actions, then he would not be on the roster, the team says.

"We stand behind Laurence because we know him to be a thoughtful individual, a caring teammate, and a person who stands firmly against racism of any kind," Tampa Bay said. "He is appropriately devastated by these allegations and remorseful that his actions have been interpreted to be racially insensitive."

To read the full statement from the Rowdies, click here.

If the suspension stands, Wyke will miss the remainder of the season, including the playoffs, and the beginning of next season.

The former Atlanta United player signed for Tampa Bay in 2021 and claimed a starting role in midfield for the team since he joined.

The Rowdies punched their ticket into the playoffs this year after defeating Loudoun United F.C. 8-0 on Saturday night.

Tampa Bay's next game is scheduled at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday against El Paso Locomotive F.C. at Al Lang Stadium.

The suspension also comes a day after the Tampa Bay Lightning suspended defenseman Ian Cole indefinitely pending an investigation of allegations made against the player, the team said.