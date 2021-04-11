Tampa Bay Rowdies get playoffs underway Saturday

The Rowdies will have a home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rowdies collected 71 points this season, putting themselves 12 points above the next best team in their division.

Because of their performance, they earned a home-field advantage through the playoffs.

"Yeah, the game that you can imagine, these players are super competitive. They want to win every game. And then even when we secure the division, secured first games at home, we wanted to get as many points as we possibly could." head coach Neill Collins said Wednesday.

The Rowdies will have to win four games to win the USL title, something they had taken away from them last season with COVID-19 protocols taking away their championship game opportunity.

The Rowdies will have to prepare for a team they haven't faced this season, FC Tulsa, who they face Saturday in the conference quarterfinals.

"Of course, a little bit more homework, just about to do the start of the season with the team that you're facing for the first time, but that process doesn't change too much," Collins said.