Rowdies' Raiko Arozarena called up to Cuban national team

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — While one Arozarena brother made his mark in the World Baseball Classic with Team Mexico, the other will look to do the same with the Cuban national soccer team.

The Tampa Bay Rowdies announced Monday that goalkeeper Raiko Arozarena has been called to play for Cuba in two CONCACAF Nations League matches this week.

The 25-year-old debuted for his country in two international friendlies back in November 2022 as he started for Cuba in a 4-2 win against the Dominican Republic and came on as a substitute during a 1-1 draw against the same opponent.

Cuba will play its remaining two games of the group stage for the tournament beginning on Thursday, March 23, when they play away at Barbados and then at home on Sunday, March 26, against Guadeloupe.

The team sits in first place of Group A in the CONCACAF Nations League B. If they can hold their current position, it would guarantee Cuba a slot in the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup and promotion to CONCACAF Nations League A next year. To learn more about the competition, click here.

Arozarena has recorded eight appearances for the Rowdies in all competitions since joining the club two years ago, including a start in the team's 3-1 2021 USL Championship Final loss to Orange County SC. Last year, he spent half of the season on loan to Forward Madison FC in the USL League One where he registered 36 saves and four clean sheets in 16 games.

The Cuban international, who wears No. 56 for Tampa Bay and is the younger brother of Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena, will continue to look for a starting spot on the team despite head coach Neil Collins giving the nod to Phil Breno in the first couple of games this season.