Rowdies resign 17-year-old defenders to USL Academy contracts

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — At only 17 years old, Tampa Bay Rowdies defenders Santiago Castaneda and Tate Johnson are once again ready to make their mark in the pros.

Castaneda and Johnson signed new USL Academy contracts for the upcoming season after showing impressive displays for the team in limited minutes last year, the Rowdies announced Friday.

Both players made their professional soccer debuts with Tampa Bay when they entered as substitutes during the team's 6-0 win in the third round of the U.S. Open Cup on April 5, 2022.

Rowdies head coach Neill Collins said both players showed they can play in the USL last year and he will help develop their game to the next level this season.

“This preseason, they’re really fighting for their place on the team just like every other player on our squad," Collins said on the team's website. "The fact that they’re on an academy contract doesn’t really change things when it comes to team selection.

"The best players will play, and both these players are pushing to be part of the squad on the field.”

The two teen defenders are allowed to play in games for the Rowdies while also keeping their college eligibility under the USL Academy contracts. Castaneda has already committed to play for the University of Michigan while Johnson will play collegiate soccer at the University of North Carolina.

Castaneda said being treated as another professional player instead of an academy prospect has helped him better adapt to this new level of standards.

"I learned so much, so I’m just excited to enter this season and just continue pushing through and trying to get with the new group of guys that’s coming in and keep fighting for a chance to play,” he said in a video posted by the Rowdies on social media. “I’m glad I was able to get the opportunity from Neill and the coaching staff."

Out of the two players, Johnson was the only one to make his first professional start in Tampa Bay's 1-0 win against New York Red Bulls II on Oct. 15, 2022. He also registered his first professional assist a week earlier against Loudoun United F.C. as striker Lucky Mkosana scored from a cross delivered by Johnson.

This time around, Johnson said he is looking to build off of the momentum he had toward the end of last season.

“I feel like this year I’m coming in more hungry, ready to fight for a position, put in the hard work in preseason and just try to come away with some more minutes than last year,” he said in the video. "I’m super excited to be able to sign the contract and just really excited to get to work here."