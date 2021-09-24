Tampa Bay Rowdies set an opponent shutout record

The Rowdies have done something no other North American club has ever done

The Tampa Bay Rowdies will go on the road the next two weeks with the longest opponent shutout streak in the history of the club and league.

It's been 801 minutes since the Rowdies have gone without allowing a goal.

"We defend all 11, all 11 of us defend," said Rowdies goalkeeper Evan Louro, giving his team credit for the shutout streak.

The streak extends back eight games. The last time the Rowdies gave up a goal was since Aug. 6 when they beat New York II 2-1.

“This is fun. This is magical. This is historic.”



That about sums it up. https://t.co/xOHsd3RWFF — Tampa Bay Rowdies (@TampaBayRowdies) September 22, 2021