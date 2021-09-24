Tampa Bay Rowdies set an opponent shutout record

The Tampa Bay Rowdies will go on the road the next two weeks with the longest opponent shutout streak in the history of the club and league.
It's been 801 minutes since the Rowdies have gone without allowing a goal.
"We defend all 11, all 11 of us defend," said Rowdies goalkeeper Evan Louro, giving his team credit for the shutout streak.
The streak extends back eight games. The last time the Rowdies gave up a goal was since Aug. 6 when they beat New York II 2-1.
"We've been performing well and as a byproduct of that, we've had a nice run," Rowdies head coach Neill Collins said Wednesday.