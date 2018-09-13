ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – The Tampa Bay Rowdies are set to host their annual “Yoga on the Pitch” this weekend at Al Lang Stadium.

The team will have check-ins for the yoga class at Gate 5 starting at 3:30 p.m. Saturday. The class starts at 4 p.m.

Participants will receive a seat at Saturday night’s game. Yogis are asked to bring a mat and water. It costs $22.50 for adults and $12 for kids. Instructors from Body Electric will lead the class.

Kickoff between the Rowdies and the Atlanta United Football Club Second Team is set for 7:30 p.m Saturday.

