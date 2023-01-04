Tampa Bay Strikers announce inaugural season schedule

The Strikers' first game of the season is against the Columbus Rapids at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29 at the Yuengling Center.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Strikers released their inaugural season schedule on Tuesday as the team prepares to compete for the first time in the National Indoor Soccer League.

The Strikers will welcome the Columbus Rapids at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, giving Tampa Bay area sports fans their first chance to see the indoor soccer team in action at the Yuengling Center, the team said in a news release.

Tampa Bay is scheduled to play a total of eight home games during the 2023 NISL Season and will head on the road once in February and three times in March and April.

The Strikers will play against the Central Florida Crusaders, another expansion side entering the new season, twice at home with one of those games scheduled for Feb. 26 and the other on April 29. Both teams will hope to create an in-state rivalry as they compete against each other throughout the season.

Below is the full home game schedule for Tampa Bay:

2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29 against the Columbus Rapids

6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4 against the Memphis Americans

2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19 against the Columbus Rapids

2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26 against the Central Florida Crusaders

7 p.m. Friday, March 24 against the Fayetteville Fury

7 p.m. Friday, April 7 against the Memphis Americans

6 p.m. Saturday, April 15 against the Fayetteville Fury

6 p.m. Saturday, April 29 against the Central Florida Crusaders

In July, Tampa Bay named former Buccaneers kicker Martin Gramatica as the team's head coach. To view the full schedule for the Strikers' upcoming season, click here.

Each team in the league, including Tampa Bay, will have both a men's and women's soccer team. Gamedays for both sides will be played as doubleheaders.