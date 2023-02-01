US men's soccer team to play in Orlando for Nations League match

Team USA will go up against El Salvador on March 27 at Exploria Stadium.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Calling all soccer fans!

Get ready to mark your calendars because the U.S. men's soccer team will play against El Salvador next month in Orlando.

The game will serve as both teams' final group stage match in this year's Concacaf Nation's League.

The game is scheduled at 7:30 p.m. on March 27 at Exploria Stadium, which is also home to MLS side Orlando City S.C, the U.S. Soccer Federation announced Wednesday on its website.

Historically, the U.S. men's soccer team has never lost a game at Exploria Stadium, establishing a 5-0-0 record.

TNT and Universo will broadcast the game, and it is also available to stream on Peacock.

The last time both teams played each other in the competition resulted in a 1-1 draw.

Team USA heads into the match in second place of Group D with four points and only one behind first-place El Salvador. The team will first play away to Grenada on March 24 at Kirani James Athletic Stadium in St. George before returning to the U.S.

If the U.S. men's team wins both of their remaining matches, it would guarantee the team a spot in the semifinals of the competition, which will be played in June.

In the inaugural edition of the Concacaf Nation's League, Team USA defeated the Mexico men's soccer in a thrilling 3-2 extra time clash.

Presale tickets for the game against El Salvador will be available on Monday, Feb. 13 while the general sale window started Monday, Feb. 20. For more information, click here. Fans who have a U.S. Soccer Insiders membership are eligible for the presale.