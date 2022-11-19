Here's how you can attend the biggest World Cup watch party for Team USA in the Tampa Bay area

The World Cup begins on Sunday, Nov. 20 as host Qatar takes on Ecuador.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The biggest sporting event in the world is just a day away, and fans from across the globe are preparing to cheer on their favorite team!

After missing out on the 2018 edition of the tournament, Team USA is back on the world stage this year.

American fans have already made their way to Qatar as they cheer on Christian Pulisic and company, but if you didn't buy tickets to go watch the team play on the other side of the world, don't worry!

Soccer fans can attend the largest World Cup watch party in the Tampa Bay area on each day Team USA plays, which are on Monday, Nov. 21, Friday, Nov. 25 and Tuesday, Nov. 29. Each match is scheduled at 2 p.m.

Every watch party will be held at Williams Park in Downtown St. Petersburg as you and your friends and family can cheer on the U.S. Men's National Team throughout the group stage of the tournament.

Soccer fans will be treated with live music, food trucks, prize raffles and viewing the game on an 18-foot outdoor LED screen, the Tampa Bay Rowdies wrote on its website.

There will also be a kid's zone provided by the Rowdies in the park before every match from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. where little ones can meet the team's mascot and shoot on an inflatable goal.

Each day will also include local beer, premium surround sound throughout the park, cannons and effects for every goal USA scores, a pep rally before the game led by the American Outlaws St. Pete chapter and singing of the National Anthem, according to I Love the Burg.

Admission is $20 for adults and includes a free drink. Children aged 13 and under can get into the event for free.

A percentage of the proceeds from the watch party will be donated to Ocean Aid 360, which helps get people involved with strengthening vulnerable ecosystems in the Tampa Bay region.

The U.S. Men's National Team will play against Wales, England and Iran in Group B of the World Cup. The 26-man roster for the team was announced on Nov. 9 and includes star players such as Pulisic, Weston McKennie and Giovanni Reyna.