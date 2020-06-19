TAMPA, Fla — An assistant coach with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has tested positive for the coronavirus, and two others are quarantining.
Sources confirmed the news to 10 Tampa Bay sports anchor Justin Granit Thursday night.
ESPN's Adam Schefter initially broke the news adding the coach who tested positive is asymptomatic.
Coaches returned to One Buc Place on Monday.
This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay for details.
