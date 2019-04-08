A Tampa Bay area softball team is bringing home a Little League World Champion Series title.
The South Tampa All-Stars represented the Southeast in Kirkland, Washington this week.
The girls beat the Southwest team 7-6 Saturday night.
Previous: South Tampa softball team heads to World Series
Before the team took off, 10News got a chance to hang out with the All-Star team.
They said they had been playing together for years and while winning is important, so is having fun.
What other people are reading right now:
- Multiple deaths, 1 person in custody after shooting at Texas mall
- Nicole Nachtman found guilty of murdering her stepfather and mother
- One year later: Woman to stand trial for allegedly leaving her daughter to drown in river
- Worker scratching his crotch led to restaurant's temporary closure, health inspectors say
- Guests and employees frustrated after parking lot floods at the Vinoy Resort
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.
Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.