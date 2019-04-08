A Tampa Bay area softball team is bringing home a Little League World Champion Series title.

The South Tampa All-Stars represented the Southeast in Kirkland, Washington this week.

The girls beat the Southwest team 7-6 Saturday night.

Before the team took off, 10News got a chance to hang out with the All-Star team.

They said they had been playing together for years and while winning is important, so is having fun.

