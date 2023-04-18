Local law enforcement agencies participate in Special Olympics torch run

Each year in the Sunshine State, the Flame of Hope is carried on a 1,500-mile rally through 67 counties.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Local law enforcement agencies from across Tampa Bay came together Tuesday morning to take part in the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics.

Law enforcement officers from more than 300 Florida agencies laced up their shoes for the state-wide torch run. Closer to home across Tampa Bay, members from the Sarasota Police Department, Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, Pinellas County Sheriff's Office and Pasco County Sheriff's Office took to the streets.

Each year in the Sunshine State, the Flame of Hope is carried on a 1,500-mile rally through 67 counties. More than 5,000 officers take part in this run that started in March.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, the Torch Run brings attention to the many sports programs available to the intellectually disabled.

"Being with these athletes you know, everything that goes on in this world, the stress, anxiety, but you come out with these athletes and it's such a great day to be out here," Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco said. "They're always so positive, always so full of energy, and it brings great warmth to your heart."