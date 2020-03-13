ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, which was supposed to happen this weekend, has been canceled.

IndyCar says the decision was made after careful consideration of the COVID-19 pandemic.

All NTT IndyCar series events are being canceled through April, including the AutoNation IndyCar Challenge at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

"Although we are disappointed to delay the start to this IndyCar season and will miss our incredible fans who support us each year in St. Petersburg, Birmingham, Long Beach, and Austin, the safety of our fans, participants, staff, partners, and media will always remain our top priority."

IndyCar said it would continue to coordinate with public health experts and government officials to determine when its regular schedule should resume.

Meanwhile, NASCAR is postponing race events at Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend and Homestead-Miami Speedway next weekend.