Lightning, Stars matchup postponed due to severe weather in Dallas

A make-up date has yet to be announced.

DALLAS — Thursday night's game between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Dallas Stars is being postponed due to severe weather in Texas.

The NHL announced the move Wednesday, while millions across the state of Texas are without power. The area is seeing record-breaking cold temperatures as snow and ice are overwhelming power grids.

"As a result of ongoing power issues caused by severe weather in the Dallas area, and after consultation with Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson's Office, Thursday night's game between the Stars and Tampa Bay Lightning at American Airlines Center is also being postponed," the league wrote.

This week's matchup is the third game between the Lightning and Stars to be canceled or moved. The first two were due to COVID issues among Dallas players.

The two teams are still chasing their first meeting since the playoffs where the Lightning eliminated the Stars on their way to becoming Stanley Cup champs.

A make-up date has yet to be announced but details should be available soon.