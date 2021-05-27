x
Sports

Start time for USF vs. Florida season opener announced

The Bulls will host the Gators at Raymond James Stadium on Sat., Sept. 11.
Credit: AP
Florida coach Dan Mullen, center, watches play against Oklahoma during the first half of the Cotton Bowl NCAA college football game in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

TAMPA, Fla. — Florida and USF will brace for something they are used to come September: the heat. 

The Gators and Bulls will kick off their seasons at Raymond James Stadium on Sept. 11 at high noon.

USF announced the start time for the season opener on Thursday.

Florida is coming off a season where they lost their last three games and USF hopes to bounce back from a season where they lost every one of their conference games. 

The Gators come to Tampa this season but will host the Bulls in 2022 and 2025.

