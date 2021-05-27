Start time for USF vs. Florida season opener announced

The Bulls will host the Gators at Raymond James Stadium on Sat., Sept. 11.

TAMPA, Fla. — Florida and USF will brace for something they are used to come September: the heat.

The Gators and Bulls will kick off their seasons at Raymond James Stadium on Sept. 11 at high noon.

USF Florida at noon in Tampa pic.twitter.com/W18IcqagTE — Ben Murphy WTSP (@BenMurphyTV) May 27, 2021

USF announced the start time for the season opener on Thursday.

Florida is coming off a season where they lost their last three games and USF hopes to bounce back from a season where they lost every one of their conference games.

The Gators come to Tampa this season but will host the Bulls in 2022 and 2025.