Start time for USF vs. Florida season opener announced

TAMPA, Fla. — Florida and USF will brace for something they are used to come September: the heat.
The Gators and Bulls will kick off their seasons at Raymond James Stadium on Sept. 11 at high noon.
USF announced the start time for the season opener on Thursday.
Florida is coming off a season where they lost their last three games and USF hopes to bounce back from a season where they lost every one of their conference games.
The Gators come to Tampa this season but will host the Bulls in 2022 and 2025.
