He taken into custody around 6 a.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — Fresh off a second national championship, former University of Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett was arrested early Sunday morning for public intoxication.

The 25-year-old was taken into custody around 6 a.m. after reports that a man was banging on doors along Tribeca Way in Old East Dallas, police told WFAA.

When the officers arrived, they found Bennett "and determined he was intoxicated," a police news release said.

Bennett was taken to a city detention center where he was booked. He was released from jail around 11:45 a.m. EST, WFAA said.

Bennett is projected to be selected in the upcoming NFL Draft after a stellar career in Athens. He was a walk on for the Bulldogs in 2017, before leaving for junior college and then returning on scholarship -- winning back-to-back titles.

He told reporters last week via Zoom that he was in the Fort Worth area training.

His career at Georgia includes two national championships, a perfect 2022 season, an SEC championship, four total College Football Playoff Offensive Player of the Game awards, a trip to the Heisman Trophy ceremony as a finalist, and the most passing yards in a single season in program history (4,127 in 2022).

It has been a turbulent off-season for the Bulldogs football program.

Just last week, a highly-regarded transfer wide receiver was arrested in Athens for domestic violence. RaRa Thomas, whose real name is Rodarius, transferred to UGA this semester from Mississippi State.

A crash on Jan. 15 rocked the community when offensive lineman Devin Willock and a football staffer, Chandler LeCroy, were both killed in a car accident the day after the team's championship parade. Teammate Warren McClendon and another staff member, Tori Bowles, were injured in the accident.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.