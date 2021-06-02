Steve Spurrier gets fully vaccinated against COVID-19

The hospital in Gainesville tweeted a picture of him receiving his second vaccine.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — College football legend Steve Spurrier now is full vaccinated from COVID-19.

The University of Florida Health, the hospital in Gainesville, tweeted a picture Friday of Spurrier giving a thumbs up after receiving his second COVID-19 dose.

"HBC [Head Ball Coach] is all smiles after his second COVID-19 vaccine dose," they wrote.

Spurrier, who's retired from active coaching, lives in Florida. He got the vaccine because at age 75, he's part of the Phase 1a group who can get the shot.

Spurrier, of course, had one of the most heralded football coaching and playing careers in history.

At Florida, Spurrier won the 1966 Heisman Trophy. He went on to play in the NFL for over a decade.

After his playing career ended, he transitioned into coaching, becoming a head coach with the USFL's Tampa Bay Bandits and then moving to the college ranks at Duke.

His greatest success came when he became the head coach at his alma mater. He lead Florida to a national title in 1996--the first in program history--and six SEC titles.