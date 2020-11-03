DUNEDIN, Fla. — Tampa Bay is paradise for baseball lovers this time of year with six-teams holding spring training in the Bay Area.

In Dunedin, TD Ballpark on Douglas Avenue has a whole new look!

The Toronto Blue Jays have held their spring training in Dunedin since 1977.

Shelby Nelson works for the Blue Jays. He says they knocked down the outfield walls and pretty much everything in the ballpark is brand new.

The park used to end just after the first and third bases. Now you can walk all around the park. The team added bars with some local flair. You'll also see stuff you might see in Toronto. There's a new protective netting. It's higher and extended about 100 feet on both sides for the fans. The Blue Jays can roll up the nets pregame to allow you to interact with the players.

TD Ballpark renovations cost $120 million.

You can check out a cool timelapse of the construction here.

The Blue Jays are under a new 25-year lease. The project also called for the expansion of the Player Development Complex.

Prices for home games start at just $15 for standing room, and last minute tickets are released before every game at the ticket window.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter