Lightning hit the ice for tonight's season opener

Tampa Bay will take on the Chicago Blackhawks at Amalie Arena tonight at 8 p.m.

TAMPA, Fla — The Bolts kick off the 2021 season tonight at 8 p.m., right here in Tampa Bay.

They'll face-off against the Chicago Blackhawks for the matchup in the abbreviated 56-game regular season.

Amalie Arena will not have fans in attendance due to the number of COVID-19 cases in the Tampa Bay area.

Tampa Bay went 43-21-6 overall and 18-5-1 in division action in the 2019-20 season. The Lightning scored 243 total goals last season, 49 on power plays, and six shorthanded.

Chicago went 7-12-3 in division action and 16-16-4 on the road a season ago. The Blackhawks averaged 3.0 goals on 31.8 shots per game last season.

The Lightning do not have any reported injuries while the Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews and Alexander Nylander will be out.

This will be the first time the Bolts are taking the ice after bringing the Stanley Cup home last season. Can they do it again this year?

The game will be broadcast on NBC Sports Network.

