x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Sports

Lightning hit the ice for tonight's season opener

Tampa Bay will take on the Chicago Blackhawks at Amalie Arena tonight at 8 p.m.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2020, file photo, Tampa Bay Lightning's Steven Stamkos (91) is presented the Stanley Cup from NHL commissioner Gary Bettman as they celebrate after defeating the Dallas Stars in the NHL Stanley Cup hockey finals in Edmonton, Alberta. The NHL is embarking on a 56-game regular season with all divisional play in a knock-down, drag-out battle for the Stanley Cup unlike any other in hockey history. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP, File)

TAMPA, Fla — The Bolts kick off the 2021 season tonight at 8 p.m., right here in Tampa Bay.

They'll face-off against the Chicago Blackhawks for the matchup in the abbreviated 56-game regular season.

Amalie Arena will not have fans in attendance due to the number of COVID-19 cases in the Tampa Bay area. 

Tampa Bay went 43-21-6 overall and 18-5-1 in division action in the 2019-20 season. The Lightning scored 243 total goals last season, 49 on power plays, and six shorthanded.

Chicago went 7-12-3 in division action and 16-16-4 on the road a season ago. The Blackhawks averaged 3.0 goals on 31.8 shots per game last season.

The Lightning do not have any reported injuries while the Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews and Alexander Nylander will be out.

This will be the first time the Bolts are taking the ice after bringing the Stanley Cup home last season. Can they do it again this year?

The game will be broadcast on NBC Sports Network.

Related Articles

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter