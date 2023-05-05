Buccaneers finalize 2023 preseason schedule | See times and dates

The Bucs kick off the 2023 preseason with a home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Raymond James Stadium.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers solidified its 2023 preseason schedule with games against the Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Jets and Baltimore Ravens.

The Bucs kick off the 2023 preseason with a home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Raymond James Stadium. The game will take place at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 11.

Tampa Bay has met the Steelers in the preseason five other times. The last time was in 2019.

In Week 2 of the preseason, the Bucs will travel to face the New York Jets for a 7:30 p.m. matchup on Saturday, Aug. 19, at MetLife Stadium. This is the first time the two teams will see each other in the preseason since 2006.

A joint practice will be held for the Bucs and Jets in Florham, New Jersey. Additional details about the practice will be released at a later date.

To close out the 2023 preseason, Tampa Bay will play at home against the Baltimore Ravens. the 7 p.m. contest will mark the second-ever preseason gam between the two.

Trying to catch a game? Tickets are available for purchase online. Additionally, limited Bucs season pass memberships and single-game tickets are also available.

Take a look at the preseason schedule here:

Pittsburgh Steelers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 11

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New York Jets at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19

Baltimore Ravens at Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26.