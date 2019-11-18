TAMPA, Fla. — For the first time in the NFL, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have established a scholarship program for female high school football players.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Girls in Football Scholarship Fund is open to all female high school seniors nationwide who participate in a formally sanctioned flag or tackle football program.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation made this scholarship possible with a $250,000 commitment.

“In the state of Florida alone, we have 260 sanctioned girls flag football teams, yet there are no scholarship opportunities for those female athletes after high school that help reduce the burden of their college tuition,” said Darcie Glazer Kassewitz, Owner/President of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation and the Glazer Family Foundation.

“We wanted to fill that void by creating a scholarship program that would reward young women for their academic success as well as encourage them to play football," she said.

This announcement is the latest initiative from the Buccaneer’s effort to connect with female football players.

In 2018, the team partnered with the City of Tampa Parks and Recreation Department to launch the Jr. Bucs Flag Football League, giving 24 local recreation center teams new equipment and donating equipment to more than 90 middle schools.

Earlier this year the Buccaneers hosted the “country’s largest” girls flag football event where more than 40 teams and over 1,000 girls competed.

Collectively, the Buccaneers have reached 36,000 girls in football with their past efforts.

Those interested in applying need to meet two requirements:

Have plans to enroll in a full-time accredited four-year college or university

Have earned a minimum 3.0 grade point average during their high school academic career

The first round of awards with be given at the end of the 2020 school year.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter