Tampa Bay Buccaneers will close all facilities for Juneteenth

The team will join the rest of the NFL in recognition of the holiday.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers offices will be closed in recognition of Juneteenth.

The team tweeted the announcement Wednesday, saying:

"We must be purposeful in our reflection, acknowledgement and efforts towards achieving collective change in society. As we work together in this process, we must re-examine all manner in which cultural inequities that have existed for centuries continue to impact race relations."

On June 12, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced all league offices will be closed in recognition of Juneteenth.

The NFL isn't alone in giving their employees the day off. Companies like Target, Nike, and Twitter or either paying their employees for the holiday and/or giving them the day off.

Juneteenth commemorates the day all remaining slaves were free in the United States on June 19, 1865, nearly three years after President Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation in 1862.

What other people are reading right now: