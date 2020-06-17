Tampa Bay Buccaneers will close all facilities for Juneteenth

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers offices will be closed in recognition of Juneteenth.
The team tweeted the announcement Wednesday, saying:
"We must be purposeful in our reflection, acknowledgement and efforts towards achieving collective change in society. As we work together in this process, we must re-examine all manner in which cultural inequities that have existed for centuries continue to impact race relations."
On June 12, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced all league offices will be closed in recognition of Juneteenth.
The NFL isn't alone in giving their employees the day off. Companies like Target, Nike, and Twitter or either paying their employees for the holiday and/or giving them the day off.
Juneteenth commemorates the day all remaining slaves were free in the United States on June 19, 1865, nearly three years after President Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation in 1862.
- DeSantis, citing increased testing as COVID-19 cases climb, says no changes for Florida's reopening
- $4,000 travel tax credit could be waiting for you in next stimulus
- Florida sees highest number of COVID-19 cases yet: 2,783 in one day
- President Trump signs executive order on policing reform
- Bucs release first photos of Tom Brady in team uniform
- Nurse and theme park workers among 16 men arrested for child porn, Polk sheriff says
- CDC posts everyday tips for minimizing COVID-19 risk
- Epidemiologist says data can be misleading and coronavirus is spreading in Florida
FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter