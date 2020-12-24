Sidelines will look a bit bare at upcoming Lions, Bucs game

TAMPA, Fla. — In addition to no fans in the stands, Saturday's match up between the Detroit Lions and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be a little bare on the sidelines.
Bucs Head Coach Bruce Arians confirmed that running back Ronald Jones won't clear COVID-19 protocols in time for Saturday's game and will be sidelined.
Last week, starting left tackle Donovan Smith came into close contact with a family member who tested positive for COVID-19 and wasn't able to play the Falcons.
Over on the Lions' side, at least one player and several staff members won't be attending Saturday's game in Detroit.
On Tuesday, the Lions reported two people tested positive for COVID-19. It was later confirmed to be a coach and a player, according to Tegna sister station WZZM.
Then, on Thursday, the team said several coaches for the Lions won't be able to attend the game because of COVID-19 protocols. Including current interim Head Coach Darrell Bevell. Bevell said he came into close contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus.
Additionally, Defensive Coordinator Cory Undlin, Defensive Line Coach Bo Davis, Defensive Backs Coach Steve Gregory and Linebackers Coach Ty McKenzie won't be on the sidelines.
How exactly this will shape up for the Buccaneers is still unknown. But, another milestone could be coming for Bucs quarterback Tom Brady, who is set to start in his 300th career game on Dec. 26.
Kick-off is at 1 p.m. ET Saturday.
