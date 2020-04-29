TAMPA, Fla. — After over a year of trade rumors swirling around talented tight end O.J. Howard, the Alabama tight end will remain in Tampa Bay for at least another year.

The Buccaneers will be picking up Howard's fifth-year extension on his rookie contract, which will now be heading into its final year in 2021, the team announced on Wednesday.

"Howard, the 19th-overall selection in 2017, has played in 38 games with 36 starts in his first three seasons with the Buccaneers, catching 94 passes for 1,456 yards and 12 touchdowns," the team said in a press release. "His career average of 15.5 yards per catch is an indication of his downfield play-making ability, and he led all qualifying tight ends with a 16.6-yard average in 2018. He also scored 11 touchdowns in his first 24 NFL contests.

RotoWire, via CBS News, reports:

"It's a bit of a surprise to see the Bucs announce this move so soon, particularly with rumors still swirling about a possible trade to a different team after the acquisition of Rob Gronkowski from the Patriots. It's worth pointing out, Howard will still be an incredibly affordable asset in 2020, accounting for just under $2 million as part of his rookie contract. The 25-year-old's deal with jump up to $6 million in 2021 -- still a minute figure when considering Howard's abilities to function as a strong run blocker, as well as reliable passing outlet."

The third-year player had reportedly been considering a trade demand after not getting utilized much during the 2019 season. Now, Tampa Bay will field an offense consisting of Howard, Pro Bowl receivers in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, a talented weapon in tight end Cameron Brate and future Hall of Famers in quarterback Tom Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski.

