Bucs fan 'Big Nasty' ecstatic for Tom Brady's return

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' fans are celebrating the return of Tom Brady to the NFL.

It's the news many fans hoped for including superfan Keith Kunzig, better known as "Big Nasty."

Kunzig, known for prowling the stands wearing a hard hat with a rhino horn, said it will be an electrifying football season with Brady's return.

"If you're a Bucs fan, you're giddy. You're jumping up and down. You're losing your mind. It's like he signed with us all over again," he said.

After just missing the Super Bowl, Big Nasty said he's hopeful the Bucs will redeem themselves.

Retired or not, he said he will always support Brady but the game-changer is welcome news.

"Every Bucs fan is dancing when they go to work tomorrow," he said.

As fate would have it, Kunzig said he shares the same birthday as Tom Brady.

He said this will be his final season showing up as Big Nasty after 35 years but he will forever support the Buccaneers.