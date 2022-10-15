NHL: No evidence to substantiate allegations against Cole

This comes after Cole was suspended while the NHL investigated allegations that the defenseman groomed and sexually abused a minor.

TAMPA, Fla — The NHL said Saturday it found no evidence to substantiate allegations posted on social media against Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ian Cole and has concluded its investigation.

"Following an investigation by the National Hockey League into allegations that surfaced recently via social media, which included multiple interviews and attempts to contact the source of the post, Ian Cole has been cleared to return to The Tampa Bay Lightning," the Tampa Bay Lightning said in a news release. "The organization takes these accusations very seriously and supports the conclusion from the NHL investigation. We look forward to Ian returning to the team and appreciate his full cooperation throughout the process of this investigation."

"I’m grateful for the opportunity to respond to and refute the anonymous allegations made against me, which I categorically deny," Cole said in a statement Saturday. "I’m looking forward to returning to the ice with my teammates and will have no further comments on this matter going forward."

The investigation stemmed from a tweet an anonymous Twitter user posted on Oct. 7, alleging Cole groomed and sexually abused them. The NHL and Lightning looked into the allegations not long after the tweet surfaced, including the NHL responding to the tweet on Oct. 14, asking the user to send them a direct message.

Please DM us — NHL (@NHL) October 14, 2022

Cole was suspended on Oct. 9 while the investigation got underway.

Throughout the investigation Cole maintained that the allegations were not true, saying he looked forward to clearing his name "and demonstrating to the NHL and the Tampa Bay Lightning that these allegations are unfounded."

Cole missed the Lightning's home opener on Tuesday, Oct. 11, and the team's win against the Columbus Blue Jackets Friday night during his suspension.