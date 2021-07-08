Bolts victory parade 'likely' happening Monday, City of Tampa says

If the 2021 celebration is anything like last year, fans are in for a wild ride.

TAMPA, Fla. — It's back! The Tampa Bay Lightning will once again celebrate their Stanley Cup championship win with a parade.

The Bolts secured their spot in NHL history Wednesday night when they became back-to-back Stanley Cup champs beating the Montreal Canadiens 1-0.

Now, the City of Tampa is eyeing Monday as a "likely" date for fans to be able to celebrate their home team's victory, according to a spokesperson. An exact time for the parade has yet to be given.

While 2020 gave "Champa Bay" the glorious discovery of a boat parade full of Cup hoisting, jet ski riding and players testing out their sea legs on land, the city has not confirmed this year's celebration will look the same.

Regardless, Lord Stanley is coming back to work on his tan in the Tampa Bay area, and what better place to soak in the rays than Florida?