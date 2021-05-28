Tampa Bay Pro Combine to be held June 3-5

40 top basketball prospects will head to Pasco County to showcase their talents.

TAMPA, Fla. — With the NBA Draft two months away prospects are in full swing getting ready for their shot at the next level. Three Tampa locals, including former NBA player Tarence Kinsey, are helping 40 prospects do just that.

Kinsey alongside the combine founder Darryl Hepburn are hosting some of the best up and coming athletes at the Wiregrass Ranch Sports Complex.

Excited to be apart of the Tampa Bay Pro Combine. Can’t wait to showcase my abilities in front of scouts! #TampaBayCombine @_TBPC pic.twitter.com/fzi7YbpBiv — Brandon Williams (@TheeBWill) May 28, 2021

The event is open to the public and gives local fans the chance to see high-level basketball, a dunk contest, a three-point showcase, and much more during the three-day stretch.