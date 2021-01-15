x
Tampa Bay Rays plan to welcome fans back to the Trop for 2021 season

Seating will be limited and modified for COVID-19 safety protocols, the team said.
The roof inside Tropicana Field is illuminated red, white, and blue during the playing of the National Anthem before a baseball game between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Boston Red Sox Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Today marks the 19th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Great news, fans! Forget the cardboard cutouts this season -- your Tampa Bay Rays say the team plans to have fans in the stands for 2021.

Seating will be limited and modifications will be made for COVID-19 safety measures, according to the team.

The coronavirus pandemic limited games for the 2020 season, but the Rays were able to make it all the way to the World Series, ultimately losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 6.

This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.

