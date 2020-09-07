Tampa Bay Rays release 2021 regular-season schedule

The Rays will open their 2021 regular season with a six-game road trip.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Just as sports fans are wrapping their heads around MLB team's 2020 game schedules, delayed by the coronavirus, the Tampa Bay Rays have released next year's gameplay plan.

The Rays will open their 2021 regular-season with a six-game road trip against the Miami Marlins from April 1 to 3 and then the Boston Red Sox from April 5 to 7.

Starting on the road marks the first season since 2009 that the Rays will open on the road, breaking the American League's longest current Opening Day home games streak, according to the team.

The Rays 2021 home opener will be against the New York Yankees on Fri, April 9 to lead off a seven-day home-stand against New York and the Texas Rangers from April 12 to 15.

The team will play 20 interleague games under the following schedule:

New York Mets (May 14-16)

Philadelphia Phillies (May 29-30) and (August 29-30)

Washington Nationals (June 8-9) and (June 29-30)

Atlanta Braves (July 16-18)

Miami Marlins (April 1-3) and (September 24-26).

To close out the season, the Rays will visit Houston on Sept. 28 to 30, followed by New York-AL from October 1 to 3.

The Rays say their schedule is subject to change, and game times will be announced at a later date.

